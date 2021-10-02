Captain Amarinder Exposes Congress' Lies To Cover Up Punjab Crisis; 'Comedy Of Errors'

In a scathing attack at the Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused party leaders of spreading preposterous lies to cover up the mishandling of the political crisis in Punjab. Highlighting the contradicting numbers shared by Harish Rawat and Randeep Singh Surjewala on the purported letter received by the party’s central leadership expressing lack of confidence against him, the former Punjab Chief Minister termed it as a 'comedy of errors'.

“It seems the entire party has become imbued with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sense of comic theatrics,” Amarinder Singh said, retorting, “Next they will claim that 117 MLAs wrote to them against me!” The former Punjab CM's remarks came after Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that 78 of the 79 Punjab Congress MLAs had written to the party leadership seeking Captain Amarinder’s ouster. Interestingly, just a day earlier, Harish Rawat had, in a press statement, said that 43 MLAs had written to the high command on the issue.

'Cannot even coordinate their lies properly'

Mocking the prevailing situation in the party, Captain Amarinder said, “This is the state of affairs in the party. They cannot even coordinate their lies properly.” He added that the Congress was in a total state of disarray, and the crisis seemed to be escalating by the day, with a large majority of its senior leaders completely disenchanted with the party functioning. The fact of the matter, said the ex-CM, was that the 43-odd MLAs who had signed the said letter had been forced to do so under duress.

Further, he reminded Congress as to how under his leadership the party had won every election since 2017. "In the last Assembly elections, the party won an unprecedented 77 seats. In the by-elections in 2019, Congress won three of the four seats, even winning from Sukhbir Badal’s stronghold of Jalalabad. Even in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party swept eight of the 13 seats despite the massive BJP wave in the country, said Captain Amarinder.

The Whole affair, Captain said, had been orchestrated by a few leaders/MLAs at the behest of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who, for some inexplicable reason, was being allowed to dictate the terms for the Congress in Punjab.

'Had I been hand in glove with the Badals...'

“Had I been hand in glove with the Badals, as they are alleging, I would not have spent the last 13 years fighting them in courts,” he said, lamenting that not a single party leader had stood by him in his legal battles. The above statement was made in reference to Harish Rawat's claim that Amarinder Singh did not take action in Bargari and the subsequent police firing cases.

The former Chief Minister after assuming charge in March 2017, said that his government was successful in cracking all the three major cases of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, which took place between June-October 2015. In fact, the three main accused (Mohinder Pal @ Bittu, Sukhjinder Singh @ Sunny & Shakti Singh) wanted for the sacrilege incidents, were arrested on July 5, within 16 months of the Congress government taking over, he disclosed.

Further, in the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases, seniormost police officers, including IGP Pramraj Umranagal and SSP Chanranjit Sharma, were arrested within two years of the Congress taking over the state’s reins. About 12 people, including DGP Sumedh Singh Sani and former MLA Mantar Singh Brar, were nominated and chargesheeted in the case. In both these cases, seven chargesheets were filed but some of these were struck down by the high court, he said, adding that the entire bogey of no action in these cases was created by Sidhu and his aides whose only interest was to grab power, by hook or by crook.

Image: PTI