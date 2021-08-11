The Congress high command’s peace formula in Punjab seems to have failed in bringing resolution to the infighting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Punjab Chief Minister has raised concerns over the newly-inducted PPCC Chief's statements with party president Sonia Gandhi and has asked her to bring the situation in control, sources informed on Wednesday.

On August 10, Amarinder Singh held a meeting with Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, reportedly to discuss the long-due cabinet expansion in the state. Here he complained about Sindhu's continued defiance with the Congress government in Punjab and raised the language that was being used by him against his government.

As per sources, Amarinder Singh told Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu's statements were causing damage to the party cadre and the image of the Congress party ahead of the crucial Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi has directed Harish Rawat to look into the matter and coordinate on the same with Sidhu.

Sidhu camp raises complaint with Sonia Gandhi

Amid Captain's meeting in Delhi, Navjot Sidhu's camp on Tuesday sought time to meet Sonia Gandhi. The meeting was requested to discuss the 18-point agenda given by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to Amarinder Singh. The letter, written by 5 Ministers and 7 MLAs from Sidhu's camp, has alleged that Captain is deliberately delaying taking action on the issues mentioned in the agenda.

The 18-point agenda has become the latest point of tussle between the two sides. Even after his appointment as the state Congress chief, Navjot Sidhu has been flaying the Captain government over several issues such as the 2018 drug trafficking case. In a recent series of tweets, the leader hit out at the lack of action against the ‘big fish’ (SAD leader Bikram Majithi) in the case and said that the Punjab government must bring the case to a logical conclusion.

"Punishing culprits behind Drug trade is Congress’s priority under 18-Point Agenda. What is the action taken on Majithia? If further delayed will bring resolution in Punjab Vidhan Sabha for making the Reports Public," tweeted Sidhu.