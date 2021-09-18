Captain Amarinder Singh Feels 'betrayed' By Sonia Gandhi And Kin After Resigning As CM

Shortly after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation as Punjab Chief Minister after loyally serving the Congress party for almost half a century, he spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, revealing his viewpoint and the reasoning behind such a sudden and unforeseen resignation. This resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh comes as an aftermath of months of infighting with fellow Congress leaders, most notably Navjot Singh Sidhu. After tendering his resignation, Amarinder Singh stated that it was best that Congress gives the Chief Minister's post to someone they trust. In the interview with Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder left little unsaid -from Sidhu's 'incompetence' to the Congress 'humiliating' him, to his declaration to contest the Punjab elections - Captain Amarinder Singh has left nobody in any doubt that he remains a pivotal player in the state's politics.

Captain Amarinder Singh didn't expect resignation; due to close-knit with Gandhis'

During the interview, Amarinder Singh said, "I felt humiliated and there is a limit to humiliation and I can't work in this state of humiliation."Amarinder Singh added that he held a conversation with Sonia Gandhi where she said she was sorry for how the events turned out. When asked about the Congress president's role, Singh said, "But I didn't think of it (he'd be ousted), perhaps it's my fault, perhaps it's my association with Mrs Gandhi and the children. Rajiv Ji was one year younger than me in school, we'd known each other since 1954. Naturally, his kids are like my kids, and I never thought I'd be treated this way."

Amarinder Singh went on to add 'I've resigned many times, I'm quite used to resignations. Do you remember my resignation on Bluestar? These things don't bother me, but what bothers me is I've been misread. I've done my best for my party and my state, and Punjabis will recognise what I've done for the state... So naturally, you think you've not been trusted.'

Capt. Singh slams Navjot Singh Sidhu's pro-Pakistan support

Captain Amarinder Singh while speaking to Republic Media Network, said that he was against Navjot Singh Sidhu's closeness with Pakistan and termed him to be an incapable person. "I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met Imran Khan and Bajwa," he said. He assumed Navjot Singh Sidhu to be incompetent for Punjab politics and stated that if the Congress selected him for the Chief Ministership, Capt. Singh will not be in favour of the decision

Punjab guv. accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has accepted the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday. The statement from the Raj Bhavan read: "The Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation and that of his Council of Ministers. The Punjab Governor Shri Banwarilal Purohit accepted his resignation and that of his council of Ministers. The Governor asked him and his Council of Ministers to continue in office, for the transaction of routine business, till alternative arrangements are made."

