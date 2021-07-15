Captain Amarinder Singh Has Neither Quit Nor Offered To Do So: Raveen Thukral

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has refuted rumours of his resignation. His media advisor suggested that the chief minister had neither resigned nor offered to quit. Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister, Congress has finally figured out a formula to give recognition and make peace among all major players in the party's team in Punjab.

"Media reports of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigning are humbug. He has neither quit nor offered to do so. He will lead Punjab Congress to victory in 2022 Assembly polls as he did in 2017," tweeted Raveen Thukral.

Media reports of CM @capt_amarinder resigning are humbug. He has neither quit nor offered to do so. He’ll lead @INCPunjab to victory in 2022 Assembly polls as he did in 2017. Urge media to stop speculating & spreading misinformation. pic.twitter.com/MAl24yeQqk — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) July 15, 2021

Harish Rawat on Amarinder Singh

As per former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, the Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh will continue to remain captain of the team and will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the party. Rawat said, "Captain Amarinder Singh has been our CM for the last four-and-a-half years and we will go to the elections with his leadership. Captain (Amarinder Singh) and Sidhu (Navjot Singh) will work together," said Rawat while talking to a news agency. When asked if Sidhu would be appointed as Punjab Congress chief, Rawat replied, "A formula has been made around this. We have also made formula for the Working Presidents."

Sidhu over Amarinder for Punjab?

Navjot Singh Sidhu has repeatedly targeted the Punjab CM's functioning. Through Congress High Command has intervened to solve the crisis, the outcome has remained elusive. Recently, Sidhu said that the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recognises his vision and work for Punjab. "Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu had tweeted on Tuesday.



Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab. https://t.co/6AmEYhSP67 pic.twitter.com/7udIIGkq1l — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 13, 2021

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for a while now between Sidhu and Singh; where Navjot Singh Sidhu is openly rebelling against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state. The party leadership had conducted several meetings with state leaders to understand the issues and find a middle ground. Recently, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also assumed the role of a mediator and facilitated a meeting between party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi.

While Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has shown faith in Captain Amarinder Singh's leadership, Sidhu has the backing of Priyanka Vadra. According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday. "Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources.

