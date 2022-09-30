Captain Amarinder Singh Makes Huge Statement On BJP's Work Culture Vis-a-vis Congress

Over a week after formally joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Friday, September 30, spoke about the vast work culture difference between the grand-old-party and the saffron party, stating that he had a few meetings after joining the later and realised that it is a 'different ball game' and the party members here are comparatively lot more serious about their work.

The ex-Punjab CM said, "This is a different Congress party. It's not the same as it was when I joined 50 years ago. At that time, there was different concept and different thought process. Today, it is entirely in the hands of the two young children, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, and their advisors are Chaudhary and Venugopal. I've never heard of a party being headed like this. Now I have come here and had only two to three meetings with the BJP. It is a different scenario, a different ball game. They are all serious people working from morning till late night."

When asked about Sonia Gandhi's current role in Congress, he stated, "Sonia Gandhi, in her time, did a lot of work, but at this moment, I think she is not well. Therefore, the power is shifted."

Responding to whether he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, Captain avered, "I have had long innings. Twice MP, six times MLA, once a minister in Punjab and twice Chief Minister for nine and a half years. That is long innings, now I'm not going to contest Lok Sabha elections."

#BREAKING | Captain Amarinder Singh tells Republic he will not be contesting the next Lok Sabha elections; says he told PM & Home Minister he's available wherever BJP wishes to use him; Tune in #LIVE as @capt_amarinder speaks to Republic - https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/goW8fPfqc3 — Republic (@republic) September 30, 2022

Captain Amarinder Singh joins BJP

On September 19, Captain Amarinder Singh, along with seven former MLAs and one MP joined the BJP at the party office, by merging his party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), with the saffron party. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Singh Tomar were also present at the event, where they gave the party ticket to the former Punjab CM.

After merging with BJP, Captain addressed the press, and stated, "I decided to join BJP after a discussion. I had informed the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah , and JP Nadda that I would join after my spinal surgery. Our ideology is same as BJP."

Captain had formed his own party- PLC- in 2021, after resigning from Congress following his highly controversial exit as Chief Minister, and was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi. He recently returned from London following a spinal surgery, and held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, before joining the BJP.