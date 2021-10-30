Captain Amarinder Singh Rules Out Backend Talks With Congress; 'Rapprochement Time Over'

Refuting reports of backend talks with Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that the time for rapprochement was over. Captain Amarinder Singh outlined that the decision to part ways with Congress was taken after much thought and was final, and there was no way the former Punjab CM will work with the party. He, however, thanked the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi for her support.

'Want to build a strong force for Punjab'

Having said that, Captain Amarinder once again reiterated that he will soon launch his own party, and once the farmer issue is solved, will hold talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party, breakaway Akali factions, and others for an alliance for the Punjab assembly elections that are scheduled to take place next year, in 2022. "I want to build a strong collective force for Punjab and its farmers," he said, via the Twitter handle of his Media Advisor Raveen Thukral.

The statement of Captain Amarinder comes after reports emerged suggesting that senior Congress leaders are engaging in backend talks to persuade the former CM to stay in the party. The reports suggested that the party was fearing the division of votes between Amarinder Singh's party and Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections, and was therefore sending its leaders to convince the former Punjab CM.

However, Congress has been putting on display a different story. Recently, speaking to the media, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu has evaded questions of danger to Congress from Captain Amarinder's new party.

"Who will trust him? It would've been best for him had he joined the SAD. It would've laid people's suspicion to rest, and he would've been able to win a few seats,” Sidhu said.

Captain Amarinder, who resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on September 18, said he felt “humiliated” by Congress. The development came nearly two months after Navjot Singh Sidhu was made the president of the Punjab Congress despite a bitter feud with Captain. As a result, Charanjit Singh Channi was elevated to the post of Punjab Chief Minister.