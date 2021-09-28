Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was caught by reporters on Tuesday at the airport as he left for Delhi, and he informed that he was travelling for personal work. Refuting speculation about Captain Amarinder Singh's meeting with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders, his media adviser tweeted saying 'he is on personal visit'.

Providing details on Captain Amarinder Singh's visit, the media adviser stated that the ex-Punjab CM will be meeting 'some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM'. Significantly, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi also left for Delhi from Chandigarh in a private jet. Earlier, sources had informed that a meeting between Captain Amarinder Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was expected.

"No need for any unnecessary speculation," said Captain's media advisory.

Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation. pic.twitter.com/CFVCrvBQ0i — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 28, 2021

"I am going for my own work, once I have said, its enough," said Captain to reporters at airport.

Captain Amarinder Singh's exit from Congress

Citing humiliation, the former Chief Minister had informed Congress President Sonia Gandhi that he cannot run a government when not given freedom. Terming Sidhu as an incompetent, anti-national and pro-Pakistan man, Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he would oppose if Sidhu was picked as the next CM. However, the grand-old party picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi, who was sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab.

After tendering his resignation as Chief Minister, Captain had vowed to remain in politics. At that time, he had asserted, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". There were several times when ex-PPCC Chief Navjot Sidhu had openly attacked Captain Amarinder Singh, to a point where the Congress High Command had to intervene. Nevertheless, the tiff between the two stood far from resolved.

Punjab Congress infighting

While Capt. Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to the former came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief in spite of the CM's vehement opposition.

However, in what comes across the latest development, Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as the chief of PPCC. Apart from Sidhu, his wife had also openly attacked the former Punjab CM on several occasions. Both leaders had sorted out their differences over an informal lunch, but the tussle began again after Sidhu attacked Capt. Amarinder Singh, specifically after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 firing cases on April 9. He targeted the former CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case.

Meanwhile, 15 MLAs were inducted into the Punjab Council of Ministers in the presence of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday.