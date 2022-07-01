In an exclusive scoop on Friday, Republic learnt that former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to merge his party Punjab Lok Congress with BJP soon. As per sources, he is likely to take a final call on this proposal after his return from London next week. On June 27, the PLC leader was discharged from a London hospital after undergoing successful spinal surgery. Earlier, sources had revealed that PM Modi had personally spoken to Singh and enquired about his health. Moreover, sources also indicated that his wife Preneet Kaur will resign as a Lok Sabha MP from Patiala.

Elected to the Lok Sabha from Patiala 4 times since 1999, she has served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government from 2009 to 2012. Her daughter Jai Inder Singh might fight the Patiala by-election on a BJP ticket. While PLC formed an alliance with SAD(Dhindsa) and BJP for the Punjab Assembly polls, it failed to win a single seat with Amarinder Singh himself suffering a shock defeat in Patiala Urban.

#BREAKING | Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to merge his 'Punjab Lok Congress' Party with BJP; likely to take final call next week: Sources



Amarinder Singh's exit from Congress

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18, 2021, without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, 2021, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. He took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'. After failing to make an impact with PLC, Singh has reduced his political activities since the formation of the AAP government.