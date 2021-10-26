Amid the infighting in the Congress ranks, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh will address a press conference in Chandigarh at 11 am on Wednesday, October 27. As per sources, he is likely to announce the launch of his much-awaited political party ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly election. On October 19, Singh had declared that he will launch his own political party soon to serve the interests of Punjab and hinted that it would have a seat-sharing pact with the saffron party provided the anti-farm laws protest is resolved.

He also displayed a willingness to forge an alliance with the breakaway factions of the SAD such as the Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions. The senior Congress leader affirmed, ‘I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats". Until now, the ex-Punjab CM hasn't formally resigned from the Congress party.

Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct 27) at 11am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in. pic.twitter.com/3bxpT1oZaz — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 26, 2021

Amarinder Singh to chart independent path

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

H set the rumour mills abuzz by meeting Amit Shah on September 29 at the latter's residence in Delhi. Officially commenting on the meeting, the Congress leader mentioned, "Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against farm laws and urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification". A day later, he met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss security-related issues. After returning to Punjab on the same day, Singh announced that he will leave Congress but not join BJP.