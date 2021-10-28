Captain Amarinder Singh To Meet Amit Shah Today; Farmers' Stir, Punjab Politics On Agenda

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, October 28 to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers protest against the Centre's three farm laws. Singh on Wednesday informed that he will be meeting with the home minister along with some agricultural experts. The meeting finds significance as Captain Amarinder is now looking to shake hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and like-minded parties with his newly announced political party.

After stepping out as the Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier announced the formation of his own political party. The leader will now meet with home minister Amit Shah along with a group to discuss the various issues including the farmers' protest and the BSF jurisdiction. Captain Amarinder is on the verge of launching a political party and would be using the meeting to form ties between the ruling BJP and other allies of the party.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Captain Amarinder informed that he will look to find a solution for the ongoing farmers' protest with the home minister.

"I think I can help in finding a solution as I have been the chief minister of Punjab and am also an agriculturist," he said.

Captain Amarinder further said that he had earlier met the home minister thrice to discuss the farmers' issues. Singh said that he would form ties with the BJP form a democratic front against the likes of Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He further added that his party will fight Navjot Sidhu at any constituency he decides to contest from.

Amarinder Singh Avers 'Will Fight On All 117 Seats'

Meanwhile, the former Punjab CM Captain on Wednesday revealed that he will announce the name and election symbol of his party after the approval of the Election Commission. Addressing a press briefing, he claimed that he has fulfilled 92% of the promises in the Congress manifesto during his tenure as the CM and mocked the 18-point programme given to him by the Congress leadership. Moreover, Singh revealed that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday along with 25-30 others to discuss the farmers' agitation.

Taking a dig at Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa for his belittling his concerns about the security situation, the former Punjab CM said, "They mock me regarding my concern regarding the security measures. My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years - from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I know the basics. I have been the Home Minister of Punjab for 9 and a half years. I have had all the sensitive issues under me whether it is intelligence or something else. And somebody who has been Home Minister for one month says he knows more than I know."

Image: PTI