'Captain Amarinder To Remain Punjab CM; Sidhu May Be Made Dy CM; Rahul & Priyanka In Meet'

Shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met the 3-member panel set up by the Congress high command to resolve infighting in the party's state unit, sources have informed Republic TV that Captain Amarinder Singh will continue to remain by the CM. Stating that there would be no change on the top post, top sources said that there is a possibility that MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu might be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab - a formula for Deputy CM is being worked out.

During the meeting, the 3-member committee along with CM Amarinder Singh had a video conference with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. The Congress panel also apprised former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of the development and deliberation with various leaders from Punjab, sources added.

CM Amarinder Singh: 'It was an internal discussion'

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Punjab Chief Minister said that it was an internal discussion and this is why he will not divulge about it (Punjab Assembly). Remarking that the state Assembly elections are due in the next 6 months, he said, "We all are getting ready to face it."

Amarinder Singh had met the panel headed by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at the party headquarters at Akbar Road in New Delhi. AICC secretary-general in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal are members of the panel.

Infighting in Punjab Congress

This meeting was held amid a bitter war of words between Captain Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu has publicly attacked the Chief Minister over an SIT report on the sacrilege issue in Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had alleged that Amarinder Singh wanted to save the real culprits and was functioning in tandem with the Shiromani Akali Dal. Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has denied the allegations and openly challenged Navjot Singh Sidhu, demanding action against him for indulging in party indiscipline.

Moreover, dissident MLAs have raised several issues, including the existence of land, sand, drug, cable and illicit liquor mafias. They have also accused CM Amarinder Singh of functioning in an autocratic style. The Congress panel has already met Sidhu, party MPs, MLAs and former PCC chiefs besides a host of other leaders in the last four days. This is a far cry from events just a few months ago when Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu had attempted a meeting at the former's farmhouse to resolve their long-standing differences, but to no avail. The situation has led to intense factionalism within the Congress party and even calls from sitting ministers and MLAs for Captain Singh to step down, something that would have been unthinkable just a short while ago as the CM is credited with spearheading his party's win in the 2017 Punjab elections. The battle has also spread to Captain Singh's and Navjot Sidhu's better halves in recent days.

Cong's 3-member panel to present report soon

The panel, set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is likely to present its report to her by the weekend or early next week. A change in the Punjab cabinet and the party is imminent ahead of next year's assembly elections, sources said. As part of reconciliation efforts and to unite the party, sources said Sidhu might be included in the Punjab Cabinet once again and elevated as Deputy Chief Minister. The leadership may also be working to replace Sunil Jhakar as the state Congress chief, a post which Sidhu has been eyeing for long. Jakhar has completed his tenure but has been asked to continue as the state unit chief by the Congress high command.

(Image: PTI)