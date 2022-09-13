Captain Amarinder's Daughter Confirms PLC-BJP Merger; Ex-Punjab CM To Reveal Date Soon

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur has confirmed the merger of Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to Republic on Tuesday, Kaur said that Captain Amarinder has been meeting the BJP leadership in Delhi to finalise the date of the merger.

"Captain has been going to Delhi lately. He met Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. All I can say is that only Captain can tell the future of the party," said Kaur, who is also a member of the PLC.

When asked if the two parties plan to contest together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she said, "We had formed an alliance with the BJP for the Punjab assembly elections. For a new party that was formed barely 1.5 months before the polls, the PLC did quite well. We will perform even better after merging into BJP."

On Monday, former Congress veteran Captain Amarinder met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the merger of his newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress with the saffron party. As per sources, the leaders discussed the future possible seat-sharing against the backdrop of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PLC-BJP merger on cards

In the past few days, Captain has been camping in Delhi where he had back-to-back meetings with BJP's top leadership. Earlier, the former Punjab CM also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda.

Amarinder Singh served as Punjab's Chief Minister for over nine years from 2002–2007 and then from 2017-2021. In September last year, he unceremoniously resigned from Congress owing to differences with Navjot Singh Sidhu. He later floated the Punjab Lok Congress and constituted an alliance with the BJP that SAD (Sanyukt) for the 2020 Punjab elections. The alliance, however, did not fare well in the polls as the AAP stormed to power.