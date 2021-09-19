Captain Camp Breaks Silence As Sidhu Aide Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Likely To Be Punjab CM

Amid rumours of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa being named as the next Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amrinder Singh's Press Secretary Vimal Sumbly took an indirect jab at the Congress leader on Sunday, 19 September 2021.

In one of the first reactions to Randhawa's possible appointment to the top post, Sumbly said, "having a 'common enemy' doesn't necessarily make you each others' friends. Eventually, everyone tries to paddle his own canoe."

Randhawa, a three-time MLA from Dera Baba Nanak constituency, is said to be a close aide of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. His election to the CM post is likely to draw strong reactions from the supporters of Captain Amarinder Singh. Notably, Randhawa had openly revolted against the Chief Minister for his 'failure' to fulfil manifesto promises.

Having a 'common enemy' doesn't necessarily make you each others' friends.

Eventually everyone tries to paddle his own canoe. — Vimal Sumbly (@sumbly) September 19, 2021

Randhawa is currently the Punjab Minister for jails and Cooperation. He has been Youth Congress Vice-President, Punjab Congress general secretary, and president of many state co-operatives.

Capt Amarinder Singh (79) resigned from his post weeks ahead of the assembly elections, claiming that he was being 'humiliated'.

Sidhu camp MLA to be next Punjab CM?

Sources say that after discussion with the Punjab MLAs, the All India Congress Committee has proposed Sukhjinder Randhawa for the post of CM.

"We have finalized the name of Randhawa as the next CM of Punjab. Now it all depends on the party high command. He has been working at the party for very long, just like his father. He will take the state towards progression," Congress MLA Pawan Goel told Republic TV.

A meeting was also held in this regard with senior Congress MP Ambika Soni at the residence of Rahul Gandhi earlier today. The final announcement will be made by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to the media Randhawa remained tight-lipped on his choice. "There will be a swearing ceremony soon, if not mine then someone else's. There has been no decision on cabinet rejig. If the agenda is clear, not 4 months, even 4 days are enough for a government". He had previously said, "Whatever decision is finalised no one will question it. I and my family have no greed. The party is my priority," the Congress leader said.