Case Filed Against 3,500 BJP Leaders In TN Over Holding Candle March For Lance Naik Prabhu

A case has been filed against 3,500 BJP leaders and cadres under sections 143, 151 IPC R/W 41/(6) for conducting candle light march without proper permission from police officials in Chennai. This comes after Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai along with party workers held a candlelight rally against the DMK government in Chennai protesting against the murder of a 28-year-old Lance Naik M Prabhu who succumbed to his injuries after he was assaulted by a group of men including DMK councillor Chinnasamy.

Notably, the candlelight march in Chennai started near Omandurar Hospital and ended at the War Memorial. During the march, Tamil Nadu BJP questioned the ‘silence’ of Chief Minister MK Stalin on the brutal lynching of an Indian Army soldier.

‘We need to expose DMK and their lawlessness’: BJP

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP Leader Narayanan Tirupathy said, “MK Stalin could go to a Biryani shop which was attacked by DMK goons four years back when he was the opposing leader but as a Chief Minister he has failed in doing so. He has not gone to console the family of the army man who was beaten to death. DMK-led Tamil Nadu is becoming a lawless state. We (BJP) need to fight and expose DMK and their lawlessness.”

#LIVE | Narayanan Tirupathy, BJP Leader speaks to Republic on the action that has been taken against BJP for holding protest against the lynching of Lance Naik Prabhu.#NarayanTirupathy #BJPLeader #DMK #Annamalai #LanceNaikPrabhu pic.twitter.com/BpVNiesBWx — Republic (@republic) February 22, 2023



Journalist Savio Rodrigues, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, said, “DMK is behaving more in lines of being a dictator and trying to target BJP leaders who came out on streets protesting against the unfortunate death of Lance Naik. DMK should be respecting the Indian Army. By filing a case against BJP cadres, they are clearly showing that they don’t care about the Indian Army. We can see what fascism is all about in Tamil Nadu.”

He further asserted that Opposition parties need to introspect and there is no substitute for the life of an Indian Army soldier.