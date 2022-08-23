Case Filed Against Ex-Kerala Minister KT Jaleel For His 'Azad Kashmir' Reference To PoK

After former Kerala Minister KT Jaleel had stirred a huge controversy by mentioning Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) as "Azad Kashmir" in a Facebook post earlier in August, a case has now been filed against him.

The petition against KT Jaleel, which was filed by RSS leader Arun Mohan, has been accepted by the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Interestingly, a complaint requesting the filing of a case in this situation was also filed at the Kirvaipur Police station. However, the police refused to accept the complaint, which prompted RSS leader Arun Mohan to seek redress in court.

The Thavanur MLA recently visited Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. The leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) shared images and detailed accounts of his travels.

On PoK, Jaleel wrote, “The part of Kashmir, which was annexed to Pakistan, came to be known as ‘Azad Kashmir’. It is an area where the Government of Pakistan has no direct influence. Only currency and military aid are under Pakistan’s control. Azad Kashmir had its own army. When Zia-ul-Haq was the president of Pakistan, the unified army became the common army of Azad Kashmir. In short, the Government of Pakistan does not have any significant powers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir administratively.”

His reference of the illegally-occupied PoK as 'Azad Kashmir' follows the convention used by Pakistan. The post, which was highlighted by the Republic Media Network, drew flak from all corners of the country.

KT Jaleel's 'inverted Commas' Defence

A day after he angered many people around the Nation with his controversial post on PoK, K T Jaleel had issued a defence by saying that he sympathizes with those who failed to understand the meaning of his remarks.

"I only have sympathy towards those who cannot understand the meaning when I wrote Azad Kashmir in double inverted comma," the politician from Kerala said, adding such a caveat to his post.

Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on PoK

Since becoming Home Minister, Amit Shah has made it indubitably clear that PoK and Aksai Chin are integral parts of India's Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking in the Lok Sabha on August 6, 2019, Shah had stated he was ready to sacrifice his life for Kashmir. On July 26, 2022, on the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also issued a big statement on retrieving Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by saying that the Indian Parliament has a resolution that PoJK is part of India and it will remain so.