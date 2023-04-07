'Case Of Sour Grapes': MP Sumalatha Tears Into 'scared' Oppn For 'ban Kichcha' Demand

Amid Janata Dal (Secular)'s demand for a ban on movies and advertisements of Kichcha Sudeep by the Election Commission for announcing support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Independent MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh termed it 'sour grapes'.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Sumalatha said that lots of leaders are frustrated as Sudeep openly announced his support for the saffron party. She said that the actor has given a lot of thought before taking this decision.

"This is clearly a case of sour grapes and nothing else. I do believe there were a lot of attempts by various political parties to campaign for them and support them. Just because that did not happen and he openly announced support for CM Bommai and BJP leadership, it has frustrated lots of leaders. They are trying to muddle the whole issue by painting a different kind of picture...He clearly said that he likes stands taken by PM Modi and believes in his leadership," the Lok Sabha MP said.

Sumalatha Ambareesh said that some people are feeling threatened by Kichcha Sudeep backing BJP in the Karnataka elections. She also stated that any actor or individual is free to support the party they like.

"It is a clear case of sour grapes. They want to sabotage whatever is going to happen, which they cannot. In today's date and age of social media and the Internet, where would you manage to bring a ban on anyone's content? If EC says certain actor's movies or ads cannot be aired because of his participation we have to abide by it. However, parties cannot decide it," she said.

Bommai slams JDS for seeking Kichcha Sudeep ban

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister also hit out at Janata Dal (Secular) after it sought a ban on Kichcha Sudeep's movies. He asked HD Kumaraswamy if he hasn't used movie stars for campaigning in the past.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "Has Kumaraswamy not used stars for campaigning in the past? In 1996 by-elections we got Ambareesh to campaign in Ramanagar. I believe Kumaraswamy remembers this. All parties have used stars for campaigning across the country and even in our state. It's not something new. Why are they worried about Sudeep campaigning for us? They are worried therefore they are criticising us."