Case registered after BJP & Congress workers get into a fight in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

BJP and Congress workers came to blows in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Sunday. A case has been registered by the Police following the violent clash between the party workers ahead of the MP by-polls. According to the police personnel, the incident occurred when both BJP and Congress party workers were campaigning for the by-polls around 11:30 am in Gwalior's Dabra.

Speaking about the incident Sub Divisional Police Officer Umesh Tomar said, "Both parties workers indulged in a heated argument which led to fighting. Later both groups came to the police station. A case has been registered in connection with the incident."

"Some people started misbehaving with us"

BJP party worker Mohan Singh Parihar and Congress leader Suresh Raje visited the police station to register a case with regards to the clash between the party workers. Congress workers have claimed that they did not start the fight and 'some people' started misbehaving with them. On the other hand, BJP workers stated that they were attacked by the Congress workers and thrashed by their party cadres.

"Congress candidate from Dabra Suresh Raje was about to come for a public meeting so we thought we will welcome him but some people objected and started misbehaving with us," said a Congress supporter.

Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'item'

This isn't the first time that trouble brewed in Gwalior's Dabra. On October 18 while addressing a rally in Dabra, Congress leader and ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an 'item'. While Kamal Nath expressed a conditional apology on Monday, he claimed that the word 'item' was commonly used in Parliament and state legislatures. The Election Commission (EC) had issued a notice to him pertaining to the 'item' remark as it was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The body further added that Nath disregarded its advisory dated April 29, 2019, which stated, "political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women".

Imarti Devi hits back

Soon after BJP Minister Imarti Devi hit back at the Congress leader and said that Nath's jibe was the language used by 'drunkards and rag-pickers'. Addressing the people of Dabra, she said they must teach Congress a lesson on November 3, as Nath had insulted her - their family. The BJP Minister also said that Nath was 'not event ashamed' of using the derogatory language for her despite the fact that she is a cabinet minister. She further added that Congress will never come to power in MP and that BJP will win all 28 seats.

MP by-elections

The Election Commission of India announced by-election in 28 MP Assembly constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. While the by-polls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies will also go to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. To retain the power in MP, BJP needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.

(With inputs from ANI)