Cash-for-jobs Scam Accused TN Minister Senthil Balaji To Be Sent To Jail From Hospital

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji will be sent to jail from Kauvery hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for the past few weeks. The minister, arrested on June 14, 2023, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam, is likely to be taken to Puzhal central prison in Chennai. He was taken to the hospital after he complained about feeling uneasy following his arrest by the ED.

Balaji reportedly underwent coronary bypass surgery and has now recovered from it and will be shifted to the jail following an advice by the doctors. He is accused of taking cash for providing jobs, while being the transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime in Tamil Nadu in the cabinet of late state chief minister J Jayalalitha during 2011-2015.

Following his arrest, the Income Tax Department also conducted raids on several properties linked to Balaji and his brother Ashok.

Case against Balaji

The ED had in June conducted raids at the minister’s official residence in Chennai, as part of an alleged money laundering case. The action came after the Supreme Court permitted the central agency to continue investigation into the alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji.

During the probe, the central agency claimed to have come across evidence that proved that he had received hefty amounts as bribe in exchange for providing jobs in the state transport department. Three cases were registered in the matter by the ED and the IT department following an order from the top court.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi ordered for Balaji’s dismissal from the MK Stalin cabinet following his arrest, leading to a political furore between the Governor and the DMK government. However, the order was further put on hold on the advice of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.