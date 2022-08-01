In a bizarre defence of Sanjay Raut, AAP claimed that the Rs.11.5 lakh unaccounted money recovered from the Shiv Sena MP's house could be his personal savings. Speaking to the media on Monday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the ED is being misused by the Centre to destabilise opposition-ruled state governments. To buttress his point, he flagged the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra and the incarceration of senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh remarked, "They have made ED a weapon to harass the opposition. Wherever they want to topple and destabilise governments in India, they put pressure on the government via ED and other central investigative agencies. The entire game in Maharashtra was orchestrated by the ED. The ED threatened to arrest, and put pressure, MLAs rebelled and the government collapsed. Because Sanjay Raut was regularly talking on behalf of Shiv Sena, he was also on their target list. A person whose salary is Rs.1.5 lakh, Rs.11.5 lakh recovered from his house might also be savings."

"The use of ED against Sanjay Raut and other leaders is due to malice. We are facing this in Delhi too. The ED has forcefully kept Satyendar Jain in jail for two months. They have started an inquiry against Manish Sisodia. This shows the dictatorship of the BJP," he added. Meanwhile, Congress has decided to raise the issue of Raut's arrest in Parliament today.

ED arrests Sanjay Raut

On the morning of July 31, the ED raided the Bhandup residence of Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam, grilled him for several hours and took him to its zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate for further questioning. Before entering the ED office, he told the media that it was a "false case" and vowed to not desert the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. At about 12.05 am on Monday, he was formally arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for not cooperating in the investigation. He will be produced before a special PMLA court at 11.30 am today.