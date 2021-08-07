Caste-based Census: RJD Demonstrates In Patna, Asks Centre To Start Enumeration Process

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) organised a demonstration outside its Patna headquarters on Saturday, demanding that the state conduct a caste-based census.

RJD General Secretary Alok Mehta said, "RJD is supporting a democratic process. Through District Collectors, RJD is going to submit a memorandum to PM on introducing caste census."

'Important to know caste-demographic'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had demanded a caste-based census in February and said, "It is very important to get this done once. After this, we will get to know the caste-demographic in our society and that will facilitate us in decision-making for work to be done for them."

However, RJD leader and the Leader of the Opposition at the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, accused Nitish Kumar of portraying the caste-based census as his own concept when it was first presented by former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. He said, "Caste-based census is late Karpuri Thakur's formula, and not Nitish Kumar's. He is just trying to project this to originally be his demand. As for us, we had sent the proposal for such a census to the Centre after getting it approved by the state's legislative assembly. Now, it is for the Centre to take the call."

On July 24, Kumar reaffirmed his call for a caste-based census, claiming that it will help the government make better decisions for people's growth and welfare. Four days later, Yadav blasted the Centre for not performing the census, claiming that the plan had been provided to the Centre on three prior occasions. Kumar and Yadav also met and discussed presenting a recommendation to the Centre. Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha of the Janata Dal (United) intimated that the state's two allies, the JD(U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have opposing viewpoints on the matter.

"Massive dharna and protest on August 7 at all the district headquarters. Not conducting a caste-based census, not filling up vacancies in the reserved category and non-implementation of the remaining recommendations of the Mandal commission is no more acceptable. There will be a struggle from the street to the parliament against ignoring of backward class," the wing of the RJD tweeted.

RJD workers plan to demonstrate at every district headquarters and press the Centre to adopt the Mandal commission's remaining recommendations, including filling reserved-category vacancies and conducting a caste-based census, according to the party.

(with inputs from ANI, Picture Credit: PTI/ANI)