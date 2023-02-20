Caste Census Needed For Inclusive Growth: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samjawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded that a caste census be conducted, saying it was necessary for inclusive growth.

"Caste census is not a new demand of the party. Earlier also various parties and SP had made this demand. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (with all, for everyone's development) is possible only when caste census is done," Yadav told reporters in assembly premises.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "he (CM) has come from another state, he has nothing to do with the state's caste census. People can get due honour after the caste census otherwise dreams of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar will remain unfulfilled".

He also termed as "unfortunate" the Kapur incident in which a 45-year-old woman and her daughter allegedly immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive.