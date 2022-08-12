Cattle Smuggling Case: Anubrata Mondal Taken To Hospital After Facing 'breathing Issues'

In a breaking development, on August 12, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Anubrata Mondal for his involvement in the cattle smuggling scam, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was taken to the hospital after he complained of a breathing problem.

Anubrata Mondal, who is the TMC's Birbhum District President, was taken to the Command Hospital in Kolkata for a medical check-up after he complained of breathing difficulties.

Anubrata Mondal arrested after avoiding summons; sent to 10-day CBI custody

Anubrata Mondal was sent to CBI custody in connection with the cattle smuggling case on Thursday, August 11, when a CBI team arrived at his home in the Bolpur neighbourhood of Birbhum, West Bengal. After receiving a physical examination at the ECL guest house, Mondal was transported to Asansol and brought before the CBI special court.

The CBI team with Mondal left the Asansol court at approximately 7 PM on Thursday and arrived in Kolkata at around 2:45 AM on Friday after receiving a 10-day custody order from the CBI special court.

The agency, in the statement released on Thursday, reiterated the allegation that the TMC leader was "organising and patronising large-scale illegal cattle smuggling to neighbouring countries and collecting huge money from other persons." Further, it also accused him of 'consistently avoiding summons' and 'not cooperating' with the investigation into the case.

Bengal cattle smuggling case

On September 21, 2020, the CBI filed a case against Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

Mohammad Enamul Haque, the suspected ringleader, was detained in New Delhi in November 2020. The FIR claims that criminals were paying BSF agents manning the international border to facilitate the smuggling of cattle from India to Bangladesh. According to the CBI's FIR, the accused Customs officials received 10% of the auction price from the smugglers named in the case.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI is questioning Mondal in two cases; one in a cattle smuggling case and another in the West Bengal post-poll violence.

(With inputs from ANI)

