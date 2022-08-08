Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to appear before CBI on Monday

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal is scheduled to appear before the CBI on Monday in connection with its investigation into a cattle smuggling case, an official said.

The CBI had summoned Mondal, TMC's Birbhum district president, on August 5 to appear before it on Monday.

“We have called him for questioning in the cattle smuggling case on Monday morning," the official said.

Mondal has earlier been questioned twice by the central agency as part of its investigation.

The CBI has in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case.

Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain has also been arrested by the probe agency. PTI CORR RBT RBT

