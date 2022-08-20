Cattle Smuggling Case: TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's CBI Custody Extended Till August 24

In a breaking development, TMC leader Abubrata Mondal, who was arrested last week for his involvement in the cattle smuggling case, has been sentenced to four days of CBI custody until August 24.

Earlier in the morning of August 20, Anubrata Mondal had been taken for a medical check-up before he was produced in court.

Mondal, a close associate of Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, was earlier sent to CBI custody till August 20 by an Asansol court. The CBI interrogated the TMC leader for several hours in the cattle smuggling scam on Saturday.

CBI freezes Rs 17 Cr worth FDs of Anubrata Mondal, kin

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) froze assests belonging to Anubrata Mondal and his family. The assets, primarily Fixed Deposits with State Bank of India, Bank of India and Axis Bank worth Rs 16.97 crore approximately in the name of Mondals were seized by the Central agency which is probing the leader's role in the cattle smuggling case.

Anubrata Mondal arrested; sent to CBI custody

The CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal on August 11 after he repeatedly skipped the summons of the agency in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. A team of the CBI is said to have entered his residence at around 10 a.m. on Thursday with the CRPF being deployed outside.

His arrest came after the top aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to appear before the agency and chose to skip the CBI summons for the 10th consecutive time.

According to sources, Anubrata received a hefty commission for cattle that were smuggled across the border. For each bovine that was smuggled, the TMC leader had set a Rs 2,500 to 3,000 as commission. During festive seasons, especially Eid, this would go up to Rs 5,000 to 6,000, sources informed.