Caught On Cam: Bike-borne Assailant Shoots BJP Leader In Agra

CCTV footage of the incident | Photo: Republic
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot at in Agra on Friday by an unidentified assailant. The incident was caught on camera when a man in a helmet can be seen firing in broad daylignt. The BJP leader who was shot at has been identified as Rakesh Kushwaha.
The CCTV footage shows a gunman with a pistol in each of his hands enter the patio of Kushwaha's house and fire multiple shots at him.
हमलाबरों का लाइव विडियो आया सामने ,बाइक पर आए थे दो हमलावर,शूटर ने दोनो हाथो में पकड़े थे तमंचे,— Subhi Yadav (@ManojYaSp) August 18, 2023
पास जाकर भाजपा नेता राकेश कुशवाह को मारी थी दो दिन पहले गोली,
घायल भाजपा नेता गंभीर हालत में भर्ती है आगरा के एसएन हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती,
हरी पर्वत क्षेत्र का था मामला pic.twitter.com/aH9ulZyPXa
The BJP leader is reported to have sustained severe injuries from two bullet wounds and is undergoing treatment.
A probe has been launched and further details are awaited.
In a similar incident in Jharkhand, a BJP leader succumbed to his bullet injuries on Monday morning, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.
In response to this, his supporters staged protests by blocking roads in Latehar district, police said.
The BJP leader, Rajendra Prasad Sahu, a former vice-president of Latehar zila parishad, was shot at by motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen near Doon school in Balumath area, according to the agency.
