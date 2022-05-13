Last Updated:

Caught On Cam: Tripura Dy CM Jishnu Dev Varma's Son Seen Misbehaving With Sitting MPs

Prateek Kishor Dev Varma, son of Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, in a drunken state indulged in a brawl at an Agartala hotel on Wednesday night

Written By
Vidyashree S

Image: RepublicWorld


In a display of indisciplined conduct, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma's son Pratik Kishore Debbarman allegedly misbehaved with the parliamentary panel in Agartala on Wednesday night. CCTV footages pertaining to the incident reveal that the Tripura Deputy CM's son was in a drunken state and indulged in a brawl at Hotel Polo in Agartala. No action has been taken against Prateek despite MPs flagging the issue at the top level and summoning police to the scene.

Meanwhile, it is learned that Congress MP Digvijay Singh and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and BJP's Gautam Gambhir were also allegedly maltreated by Debbarman during the incident. When hotel officials tried to calm him down, he allegedly manhandled them too. He also allegedly tried to assault an IAS officer, who reportedly retaliated.  

Later on, hotel security was pressed into action to get Pratik Debbarmanout of the hotel. Though police rushed to the scene at the earliest, no action has been taken against Prateek Kishor Debbarma as of yet. 

READ | Tripura set to emerge as connectivity hub: Transport Min Pranajit Sinha Roy

Responding to the allegations, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma (also called Jishnu Debbarma) told Republic, "I have no clue of the tape."

(Image: RepublicWorld)

READ | Tripura Board exams schedule for class 10 & 12 released; Check important dates here
READ | Tripura HC acquits man accused of molesting minor; 'Touching hands is not sexual assault'
READ | Tripura: Mass execution of pigs ordered by govt as African Swine Fever breaks out in farm
READ | Ripun Bora assures 'TMC will form Govt in Tripura and Assam' after switch from Congress
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND