Cauvery Water Dispute: Pro-Kannada Outfits Call For 'bandh' On Tuesday

As protests over the Interstate-water sharing dispute by the farmers and pro-Kannada outfits continue on Saturday in Karnataka's Mandya against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order to release water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, a bandh in the state on Tuesday is being called. Pro-Kannada groups, including Kannada Koota Federation, have further urged IT companies to back the Bengaluru bandh.

Demonstrations were held in the Cauvery river basin regions, including Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and even the state capital of Bengaluru, and various other parts of the state, appealing to the Karnataka government to refrain from releasing water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

A video of the protest shared by the news agency showed farmers lying on the ground amid sloganeering demanding justice.

The majority of shops remained closed at the Mandya district headquarters today.

A pro-farmer organisation in Karnataka's Maddur held a bike rally protest.

VIDEO | Pro-farmer organisation in Karnataka’s Maddur holds bike rally protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/mTzIMslZj4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2023

The protestors are enraged as Karnataka has been releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to the neighbouring state as per the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction. The protesters raised slogans alleging injustice to Mandya, where the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam on the Cauvery River is located.

BJP stages protest

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leaders held protests in Bengaluru, demanding not to release water from the Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said, "See, Cauvery is born in Karnataka, and because of the catchment area in Karnataka, all these years, they are getting the water. So it is not even the property of Tamil Nadu. Is it a property of Tamil Nadu? It is because Karnataka has saved this water by building dams. At the cost of Karnataka, they are getting water."

Amid continuing protests in the state over the Cauvery issue with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government held a meeting on Friday and said it will take all necessary steps to protect the interests of the people of the state and its farmers by ensuring water for both crops and drinking water.