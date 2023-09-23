Last Updated:

Cauvery Water Dispute: Pro-Kannada Outfits Call For 'bandh' On Tuesday

Kannada organisations has called for a 'bandh' on Tuesday opposing the release of Cauvery water into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka dams.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Simran Singh
Pro-farmer outfit called for bike rally in Maddur,Karnataka to protest against Cauvery water release | Photo: PTI

A farmer outfit called for bike rally in Maddur, Karnataka, to protest against Cauvery water release | Photo: PTI


As protests over the Interstate-water sharing dispute by the farmers and pro-Kannada outfits continue on Saturday in Karnataka's Mandya against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order to release water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, a bandh in the state on Tuesday is being called. Pro-Kannada groups, including Kannada Koota Federation, have further urged IT companies to back the Bengaluru bandh.

Demonstrations were held in the Cauvery river basin regions, including Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and even the state capital of Bengaluru, and various other parts of the state, appealing to the Karnataka government to refrain from releasing water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

A video of the protest shared by the news agency showed farmers lying on the ground amid sloganeering demanding justice.

The majority of shops remained closed at the Mandya district headquarters today.

A pro-farmer organisation in Karnataka's Maddur held a bike rally protest.

The protestors are enraged as Karnataka has been releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to the neighbouring state as per the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction. The protesters raised slogans alleging injustice to Mandya, where the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam on the Cauvery River is located.

READ | Security stepped up in Bengaluru, particularly in Tamil dominant areas amid Cauvery protests

BJP stages protest

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leaders held protests in Bengaluru, demanding not to release water from the Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said, "See, Cauvery is born in Karnataka, and because of the catchment area in Karnataka, all these years, they are getting the water. So it is not even the property of Tamil Nadu. Is it a property of Tamil Nadu? It is because Karnataka has saved this water by building dams. At the cost of Karnataka, they are getting water."

READ | JD(S) demands special session to discus Cauvery water row

Amid continuing protests in the state over the Cauvery issue with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government held a meeting on Friday and said it will take all necessary steps to protect the interests of the people of the state and its farmers by ensuring water for both crops and drinking water.

READ | Cauvery water row: Protests erupt across K'taka, RAF deployed as tensions surge in Mandya
READ | Major protest erupts in K'taka over Cauvery row, dog joins in with empty pot

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT