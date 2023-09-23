Cauvery Water Row: BJP Joins Farmers' Protest In Karnataka's Mandya

In solidarity with Mandya’s farmers, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with JD(S), has joined the ongoing farmers' protest concerning the contentious Cauvery water-sharing issue on September 23. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and prominent BJP leader, Basavaraj Bommai, voiced the party's stance, asserting, "We are protesting against the state government for releasing the water against the interest of the state."

Bommai further explained the party's position, emphasising the historical significance of the Cauvery river's origin in Karnataka. He said, "Cauvery is born in Karnataka and because of the catchment area in Karnataka, all these years, they are getting the water. So it is not even the property of Tamil Nadu. Is it a property of Tamil Nadu? It is because Karnataka has saved this water by building dams. At the cost of Karnataka, they are getting water..."

This comes after the widespread protests that have gripped various districts of Karnataka. The Supreme Court's decision not to intervene with the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has further exacerbated the longstanding dispute. These directives mandated Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, leading to farmers and pro-farmer organisations protesting when Karnataka started the release of water to TN.

“We are with farmers, we will also participate in the farmer's protest. Cong isn't paying,” said CT Ravi, a BJP leader. Subsequently, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan stated, “Karnataka is not the owner of cauvery. No river which starts from a state, that state cannot claim the river to be its own. Rivers will have to flow, it has to support the lower riparian areas. That is the international understanding. If the river starts and stops within that state they can take the water. But if it starts from that one area and flows through other states the water has to be divided.”

Protests gained momentum on September 22, with key districts including Mysore, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and Bengaluru becoming focal points of the demonstrations. Students rallied alongside farmer organisations and pro-Kannada groups in Mandya, prompting the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Karnataka State Reserve Police to maintain order.

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the head of Adichunchanagiri Math, lent his support to the cause, urging both state and central governments to present facts before the Supreme Court. He advocated for a 'distress' formula for water sharing, emphasising its immediate need.

In response, the district Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti called for a bandh in Mandya, gaining widespread support. Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged the right to protest but urged for peaceful demonstrations, underlining the importance of safeguarding public property.Security measures were ramped up, particularly in areas with a Tamil-speaking populace, to prevent any unfavourable incidents.

(With PTI inputs)