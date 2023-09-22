Cauvery Water Row: Pro Kannada Group Continues Protest In Bengaluru Over SC's Decision

Protests over the Cauvery water row erupted for the second day at KR Puram in Bengaluru on Friday as the pro-Kannada activists walked towards Vidhana Soudha. Also, the Karnataka Rakshasana Vedike Praveen Shetty's faction sloganeered against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government and the Supreme Court.

This comes after the apex court on Thursday refused to interfere with orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directing the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

Agitation and protest against the Supreme Court

After this, farmers' organisations and pro-Kannada groups staged protests in Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru, and other parts expressing their anger and urging the state government not to release the water.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene (farmers organisation) staged a protest at Basaveshwara circle in Mysuru, and raised slogans, "Where is water to release? And we demand justice."

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest at Gandhinagar, urging the state government not to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Vedike chief calls it a black day

Vedike chief T A Narayana Gowda, terming it a "black day" for Karnataka, said, "The Supreme Court has shut its door on us, by upholding the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order."

"We have to defy the orders of the Supreme Court and the CWMA, when the orders have come without understanding the ground situation. We (Karnataka) have said that we are not in a position to release water as there is no water in our four dams even for drinking and have asked them to send a team to assess the situation, despite that CWMA sitting in Delhi has issued an order, which has been upheld by SC, it cannot be tolerated," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)