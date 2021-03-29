CBCID Begins Probe After 6 Trichy Cops Booked For Manipulating Postal Votes For DMK In TN

CBCID to investigate the case after 6 police personnel at Trichy's Thillainagar police station were found to have allegedly taken bribes from DMK to convert postal votes in favour of the party in the City. Upon initial investigation conducted by the local police, it was discovered that 6 cops received bribes from a DMK lawyer.



According to sources, following a tipoff sent to the Collector's office in Trichy about the scam, 8 police stations in the city were raided. The anonymous complaint explained that a DMK lawyer and other police personnel in various parts of the city were conspiring together to file fraudulent votes in favour of DMK. In the Thillainagar police station alone, six cops have been identified as being involved in this scam.

Rs 2,000 bribe for postal ballot manipulation:

On the orders of District Collector Divyadarshini and Police Commissioner Loganathan, a special team comprising of Assistant Commissioners and Revenue officers conducted inspections at 8 police stations including Woraiyur, Thillainagar, Cantonment and Trichy West stations. It was there they discovered that Rs 2,000 per police personnel was given in exchange to manipulate postal votes for DMK.



The Trichy Municipal Crime Branch has registered a case under IPC Sections 171E and 129 (3), against 3 persons including the DMK lawyer, identified as Manivanna Bharathi, for allegedly paying Rs 2,000 each to police writers Balaji and Sukanti to vote for DMK and not pay heed to rules prescribed by the ECI.



Police writers, inspectors, assistant inspectors and constables Balaji, Sukanti, Siva Kumar, Rythm, Sankaran, Kaliyamoorthy and Loganathan were all sacked by the Commissioner for failing to monitor activities of the police station under their control and for receiving bribes. In connection to this, a petition has been submitted to the Western Constituency election officer, seeking DMK candidate KH Nehru's explanation for the incident.

DMK leader pleads "non-involvement" in incident

Local DMK leader KN Nehru is the candidate this time and he has responded saying he has no connection with the case and that he has always won in this constituency with large margins on his own, without cheating.

He was quoted by local news organisations at a press briefing saying, 'I have nothing to do with that incident. They claim to have sued someone who is a DMK lawyer, I am not aware of that and don't even know what he paid for, I am sure I will win with a huge margin in Trichy West, as I always have in this constituency. This is the Opposition's way of tarnishing my name in public. We have also lodged a complaint regarding this,' he said.

Following the preliminary investigation, the case was transferred to CBCID by DGP Tripathi yesterday, who are probing the possible extent of money laundering in this case.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Kamal Haasan's MNM has initiated alliance talks with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP while AIMIM's Owaisi has also expressed interest to fight polls in the southern state. Erstwhile AIADMK ally Samathuva Makkal Katchi, headed by actor R Sarathkumar, joined hands with joins hands with SRM Group Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi to fight the upcoming polls.