CBI Accepts Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Rujira's Request; Will Question Her At Home Tuesday

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira in connection with a coal scam, the latter had sent a reply to the investigating agency. In her reply to CBI, Abhishek Banerjee's wife told Rujira told CBI that she will be available to answer queries on Tuesday between 11 am to 3 pm.

Now, in response to her request, CBI sources have told Republic that the agency has accepted the request and will question Rujira at her home at noon on Tuesday.

CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee's wife

In a massive development involving the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday summoned the wife of Chief Minister Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the high-profile coal smuggling scam. Arriving at the TMC MP's residence with a notice on Sunday, the Kolkata CBI officers asked Banerjee's wife to join the probe. Notably, the summon has come days after the central agency conducted raids across five locations in poll-bound West Bengal namely — Kolkata, Asansol, Raniganj, Bardhaman, and Purulia in connection with the case.

In the run-up to the elections, the BJP has been alleging that the money from coal sales is whitewashed through shell companies and siphoned into the funds of the ruling party. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a Lok Sabha member and the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been named as the main beneficiary of the purported scam by the saffron party.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Abhishek Banerjee called the summons a ploy to 'intimidate' them. "At 2 pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," he said.

