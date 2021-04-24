CBI Alleges Prima Facie Case Against Ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh Over 'dishonest Performance'

Entrusted with the probe into the extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the CBI on Saturday morning registered an FIR in the matter before it conducted raids at the NCP leader's residences in Mumbai and Nagpur. The FIR, which has now been accessed by Republic Media Network, has been registered on the basis of a prima facie case against Anil Deshmukh and alleges that the former Maharashtra Home Minister attempted to gain 'undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance' of public duty.

The FIR also takes note of the suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze's role in the 'Vasooligate' and makes a mention of his reinstatement into the police force after 15 years. Moreover, the FIR states that enquiry reveals Sachin Vaze was 'entrusted' with the most 'important and sensational' cases and that Anil Deshmukh - Home Minister at that time - was apprised of the same. Significantly, CBI had recorded statements of Vaze and Param Bir Singh previously and was also granted access to the suspended API's 'extortion diary'. As per sources, Param Bir Singh reiterated his 'extortion' charge against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh while he recorded his statement and also submitted a few documents and the details of key meetings.

The FIR also makes note of former Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh's plea, stating that Anil Deshmukh had 'undue influence' over transfer and posting of officials, implying that the ex-Home Minister had exercised his influence over duties of officials. A regular case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B of the IPC has been registered against Anil Deshmukh.

CBI raids Anil Deshmukh's residence

CBI raided former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur on Saturday morning in connection with the extortion accusation levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Apart from Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur, the central agency also conducted raids at his Mumbai residence in Malabar Hills and Bandra. Sources have informed that the CBI was seen leaving the raid locations with several documents in hand and printers from his Nagpur residence which is expected to be seized by the investigating agency.

Following the raids, which concluded on Saturday evening, Deshmukh told reporters, "The CBI had come for searches. We are cooperating with the investigation."

The CBI raids come days after Anil Deshmukh was questioned by the agency in the extortion charges at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai. Deshmukh was earlier summoned by the CBI on April 14 and was grilled by two SP-rank officers prior to which two of his aides were questioned by the central agency in relation to the corruption allegations levelled against him by Param Bir Singh in his 8-page letter.

Param Bir levels extortion charge

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

On April 8, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hemant Gupta heard the appeals of Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government against the Bombay HC order directing a Preliminary Enquiry by the CBI and upheld the lower court's decision.