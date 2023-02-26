CBI Arrests Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia After 8 Hours Of Grilling In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested after eight hours of questioning by the CBI on February 26. He was taken for questioning on Sunday over the alleged liquor scam which took place under the Delhi Excise Policy. Earlier a bureaucrat, in his statement to CBI revealed that Sisodia played a key role in forming the Excise Policy, which was implemented in November 2021 and later scrapped.

Sisodia has been arrested under several sections of the IPC and for allegedly adding contentious provisions to the Delhi Liquor Policy which weren’t part of the first draft. Sources say that he tweaked the policy to favour certain private liquor vendors and to receive kickbacks.

The new charges on Sisodia are under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 477A (falsification and intention of destroying evidence), something which CBI already revealed claiming that several mobile phones were destroyed for the same. He has also been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Meanwhile, it is yet to be decided when Sisodia will be presented in court.

Sisodia was issued a notice by the CBI under Section 41A of the CrPC to appear for questioning on February 19, however, he sought one-week's time citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, the CBI issued another notice asking him to appear again on February 26 to answer the questions he evaded during his previous appearance. Sources say that he still gave evasive replies and did not co-operate despite being confronted with evidence relating to his alleged incriminating role in the liquor scam case.

This comes after Sisodia, during a show of strength organised by AAP in the national capital, asked his party members to take care of his family if he is jailed. During a press conference, AAP leaders said that the BJP is 'scared' of AAP which is why they are using Central agencies like CBI and ED to attack 'innocent' people like Sisodia.

AAP's Atishi also questioned the BJP as to if Sisodia is guilty of being involved in the liquor scam, did the agencies find Rs 10,000 crore siphoned off in the name of the Excise Policy.

The scam, as alleged by the BJP, transpired as the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government took bribes from certain liquor traders for granting them liqour licences under the new Excise Policy. Members of the AAP are alleging that the arrest of Sisodia is "political vendetta" and they are planning to march toward the CBI headquarters.

According to sources, CBI arrested Sisodia for not cooperating during the investigation despite AAP claiming that it was an honest party and that the Deputy CM will fully cooperate with the agency. Sisodia was booked under IPC Sections 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and provisions of the Prevention Of Corruption Act including Section 7 (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence).

In the FIR, the CBI also named other AAP members as accused. This include Arva Gopi Krishna, the then commissioner (excise); Anand Tiwari, the then deputy commissioner (excise); Pankaj Bhatnagar, assistant commissioner (excise); Vijay Nair, former CEO, Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company; Manoj Rai, ex-employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director, Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd; Sameer Mahendru, managing director, Indospirit Group.

(This is a developing story)