Last Updated:

CBI Books Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki Over Corruption Charges

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has been booked by the CBI over alleged corruption in construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school wall.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: Republicworld


The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday booked former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader, Nabam Tuki over corruption charges. According to officials, a fresh FIR has been filed against Tuki by the CBI for allegedly creating fraud in the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school boundary wall in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata. 

According to the CBI, Arunachal Pradesh officials of the Public Works Department awarded the tender to firms controlled by family members of Tuki, who was once the minister of PWD in the state, at his behest without inviting tenders, which caused wrongful loss to the state government and corresponding "wrongful" gain to the minister and relatives. 

The then Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya had awarded the work to Arunachal Pradesh PWD, suo motu in 2005 despite the fact it "did not have required establishment and wherewithal" in the Salt Lake area where construction was to take place, reported PTI. 

Who is Nabam Tuki?

Nabam Tuki served as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, held the position twice in 2011 and 2016. During his second term, he only served from July 2016 to September 2016 as he resigned after not being able to prove majority while his opposition Pema Khandu claimed support of majority of MLAs. Following Supreme Court's order to reinstate Nabam Tuki as the state Chief Minister, the then governor Tathagata Roy had asked Tuki to take the floor test. 

READ | Nabam Tuki: Citizenship Amendment Bill will lead to illegal settlement issues

In 2017, the Supreme Court had quashed Gauhati High Court's order for CBI enquiry against former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki to probe corruption allegations. At that time also Tuki was alleged to have influenced the Arunachal Pradesh government to give some contractual works to his relatives as PWD minister in 2006.

READ | 2019 Lok Sabha Election Results for Arunachal West: BJP's Kiren Rijiju wins comfortably against former CM, Congress' Nabam Tuki

(With PTI inputs)

READ | IMPACT: Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association withdraws prayer petition supporting Congress' Nabam Tuki with 'immediate effect', issues apology to EC and public
READ | Lok Sabha Election Controversy: Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association appeals to vote for Congress candidate Nabam Tuki, calls him 'pillar of catholic church'
READ | CBI lodges FIR against FCI official for 'amassing illicit wealth', carries out searches
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND