CBI Books Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki Over Corruption Charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday booked former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader, Nabam Tuki over corruption charges. According to officials, a fresh FIR has been filed against Tuki by the CBI for allegedly creating fraud in the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school boundary wall in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata.

According to the CBI, Arunachal Pradesh officials of the Public Works Department awarded the tender to firms controlled by family members of Tuki, who was once the minister of PWD in the state, at his behest without inviting tenders, which caused wrongful loss to the state government and corresponding "wrongful" gain to the minister and relatives.

The then Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya had awarded the work to Arunachal Pradesh PWD, suo motu in 2005 despite the fact it "did not have required establishment and wherewithal" in the Salt Lake area where construction was to take place, reported PTI.

Who is Nabam Tuki?

Nabam Tuki served as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, held the position twice in 2011 and 2016. During his second term, he only served from July 2016 to September 2016 as he resigned after not being able to prove majority while his opposition Pema Khandu claimed support of majority of MLAs. Following Supreme Court's order to reinstate Nabam Tuki as the state Chief Minister, the then governor Tathagata Roy had asked Tuki to take the floor test.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had quashed Gauhati High Court's order for CBI enquiry against former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki to probe corruption allegations. At that time also Tuki was alleged to have influenced the Arunachal Pradesh government to give some contractual works to his relatives as PWD minister in 2006.

