CBI Books Kapil & Dheeraj Wadhawan Of DHFL In Rs 34615 Cr Bank Fraud Case, Raids Underway

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at 15 locations in Mumbai involving Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). The searches come as CBI has registered a fresh FIR, and booked the DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the director and six realtor companies for allegedly being part of a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore.

#BREAKING | CBI searches underway at 15 locations in Mumbai involving Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) over allegations of causing a wrongful loss of Rs 34,615 crores to the consortium lendershttps://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/sIQIpZKNWx — Republic (@republic) June 22, 2022

Fresh case against DHFL promoters

The agency has registered the FIR, acting on a complaint from the Union Bank of India on February 11, 2022. In the FIR, besides DHFL Ltd, Kapil Wadhwan, Dheeraj Wadhawan; Sudhakar Shelly, Amaryllis Realtors, Skylark Buildcon Pvt. Ltd, Darshan Developers Pvt. Ltd, SOB Constructions Pvt. Ltd Township Developers Pvt. Ltd, Shishir Realty Pvt. Ltd, SunblInk Real Estate Pvt. Ltd and other unknown persons including public servants are named.

The FIR mentioned that those named, entered into a criminal conspiracy to defraud a consortium of 17 banks of loans worth Rs 42,871.42 crores. They siphoned off and misappropriated a significant portion of the said funds by falsifying the books of the DHFL and dishonestly defaulted on repayment of the legitimate dues of the said consortium banks, thereby causing a wrongful loss of Rs 34,615.00 Crores to the consortium lenders.

The promoters of the DHFL are already in prison in connection with the numerous cases registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with alleged frauds caused to Yes Bank in cahoots with founder Rana Kapoor, also serving prison time.

