CBI Conducts Mega Raids At 13 Locations In Jammu In Finance Accountant Recruitment Scam

In a massive development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the irregularities in the Finance Accountant (FA) recruitment scam. According to the sources, the central investigation agency is carrying out raids across 13 locations in Jammu.

It has been learned that the investigations are being carried out at multiple locations in Jammu, including Kinjwani, Akhnoor and Samba. The raids started earlier in the morning at around 10 am. The CBI is likely to carry out more raids in connection to the scam case.

Sources revealed that employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government are also been raided for their alleged involvement in the scam. Following the raids, CBI officials have also reportedly seized a few important documents related to the scam.

Notably, after finding irregularities in the Finance Accountant (FA) recruitment, the Jammu and Kashmir government handed over the case to the CBI for further investigation. A total of three cases were handed over to the CBI, namely Jammu and Kashmir Sub-Inspector scam, JE Civil recruitment cam and the Finance Accountant (FA) recruitment scam.

Earlier in August, Jammu and Kashmir cancelled the recruitment of finance accounts assistants and junior engineers by JKSSB after finding irregularities. Following this, the administration also recommended a CBI probe into the selection process. The administration further assured the aspirants that those responsible for alleged discrepancies will not be spared and there won’t be any compromise on merit.

Cancelling the recruitment, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Jammu and Kashmir took to Twitter and said, "JKSSB FAAs and JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process. Government assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared and there won’t be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon."

Following the government's cancellation of the recruitment process, many Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) aspirants took to the streets and protested against the administration's decision to scrap the merit list.