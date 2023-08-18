'CBI-ED-CASH Are BJP's 3 Horses To Topple Govt: Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Centre In Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal continued his attack on the Central government for the second day in a row, from the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime, he stated that the BJP has three weapons to topple the government in non-BJP states, either they do horse-trading or arrest the leaders with the help of the central agencies like CBI-ED and release them only if they switch the party.

Delhi CM told the Assembly, "PM Modi has come out with a chariot consisting three horses which are - "CBI-ED-CASH". With these three horses, he toppled the government of many states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Karnataka. These horses have also reached Delhi. 25 crores were offered to our MLAs, but the people of Delhi have selected diamonds, not a single one has been sold".

He further said that those who are joining BJP in Maharashtra are getting bail but it is not the same with the AAP leaders. "Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are in jail without any crime. If they join BJP today, they will also get bail but they have refused to join them. Now their chariot has stopped and their cash also didn't work out," claimed Kejriwal.

'What was the need to bring an ordinance to Delhi?'

"There is one thing to think about...Why they had to bring an ordinance in Delhi?" asked Kejriwal as he once again attacked the Centre over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which has been passed in the Parliament in the Monsoon Session. He claimed that the BJP has brought the 'Sanghi' model of democracy through the Services Bill. Kejriwal alleged that the democratic rights of the people of Delhi were trampled through the ordinance and the bill.

"There are several styles of democratic systems like the Westminister style and parliamentary style. These people (BJP) have brought the Sanghi style of democracy through this bill. The ordinance on services matter was brought because money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI had failed in Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal also claimed that recently, someone from BJP had threatened him, saying, "We will make you bow down. But I want to tell them that no power can make Kejriwal and the two crore people of Delhi bow down," he said.

AAP national convener said that the BJP will lose all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2024 polls while his party will once again register a victory.