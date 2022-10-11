CBI Files Chargesheet Against DMK MP A Raja; Alleges Rs 5.53 Cr Disproportionate Assets

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against former Union Telecom Minister and DMK Lok Sabha MP A Raja in connection with the disproportionate assets case that was registered in 2015.

The CBI in its chargesheet, filed before the Special Court in Chennai, alleged that in January 2007, a close associate of Raja-- C Krishnamurthy had set up a company Kovai Shelters Promoters in which a payment of Rs 4.56 crore was received in February that year from a Gurugram-based real estate company (DLF) as commission for the purchase of land in Kanchipuram.

It is alleged that the payment was not for the land deal but a quid pro quo for providing the real estate firm the status of an infrastructure company by Raja during his tenure as Minister of Environment and Forests.

After the completion of the investigation in the seven-year-old case, CBI filed the chargesheet in August 2022 alleging that the company had not "undertaken any other real estate activity" other than the purported land deal for the real estate firm. The company later bought agricultural land in Coimbatore. The agency further alleged that as minister Raja had garnered assets worth Rs 5.53 crore, including the payment of Rs 4.56 crore to the company in which DMK MP's close relatives were directors, which he could not satisfactorily account for, it added.

The CBI has alleged assets in question were disproportionate to the tune of 579% of Raja's known sources of income.

On August 18, 2015, CBI registered the disproportionate assets case against Raja and 16 others, which included his nephew Parmesh, his wife Parameswari, and his associate Krishnamurthy who is also director of Kovai Shelters Pvt Limited. The CBI had booked Raja, former Telecom Minister, in connection with the 2G spectrum allocation case as well but he was acquitted by a special court as the agency failed to prove any charges of corruption against him.

(With PTI inputs)