CBI Files Chargesheet Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi & Others In Land For Jobs Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and 14 others in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti and a former Railways general manager have also been named as accused in the chargesheet.

Around 200 sales deeds were found during searches in August, sources said. During the initial probe, 12 such candidates who got jobs when Lalu was Railway Minister were found.

In May, the central agency had filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the "land for railway job" case and named Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch, his wife and daughters among several others as accused in the case. Searches were also conducted in the properties linked to Lalu Yadav and his family members.

In July, the CBI had arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the Officer on Special Duty to Lalu Yadav when he was union minister for railways, in the alleged land-for-jobs case.

The agency had also arrested Hridayanand Chaudhary, a railway employee, who is an alleged beneficiary of the scam.

Land for jobs scam

The scam allegedly saw several people donate land to members of Lalu Yadav's family or those connected with them in exchange for jobs at the Railways department, according to the CBI. The lands were usually gifted or donated by the people who needed jobs in the Railways.

The agency has alleged that land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna was acquired by Prasad's family members by making payments to most of the sellers in cash.

People were allegedly selected for group-D jobs in the Indian Railways as substitutes without any advertisement or public notice issued for the purpose on the basis of forged documents.