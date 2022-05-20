In more trouble for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, the CBI has registered a fresh corruption case against the former Bihar Chief Minister and his daughter Misa Bharti. Raids are underway at over 15 locations across India which includes Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case. As per sources, the CBI lodged an FIR only after a Preliminary inquiry was completed. While Lalu Yadav has been relatively inactive in politics owing to health reasons, Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP at present. Sources indicated that this case pertains to the period when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power.

Yadav allegedly took land from aspirants for giving them jobs in the Railways, sources added. The land-for-jobs scam purportedly took place when he was the Railways Minister. After news about the raids became public, the former Bihar CM's supporters started protesting outside his residence in Patna. Sources revealed that Yadav's wife and ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi has also been named in the FIR.

#BREAKING | New FIR filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter; CBI conducts raids



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/k00lO3LXv9 pic.twitter.com/t8ge7OQehd — Republic (@republic) May 20, 2022

Lalu Yadav's corruption cases

Lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017, Lalu Yadav walked free in April last year after getting bail in the Dumka treasury case related to the fodder scam. The CBI had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the Rs.950 crore scam of fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar. While he had already secured bail in the four cases related to the Dumka, Deoghar, and Chaibasa treasuries, he and 75 others were convicted by a special CBI court in the Doranda treasury case- the fifth and final fodder case on February 15.

Apart from Yadav, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr. KM Prasad are the main accused in this case. CBI special judge SK Shashi also acquitted 24 accused, including six women for insufficient evidence. While the RJD supremo was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment, he secured bail in this case on April 22 and was released from jail after paying a surety of Rs.1 lakh and a fine of Rs.10 lakh.

Representing Yadav, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had told the court that his client deserves to be released as he has already served more than half of the sentence of five years in prison. This was a reference to the fact that he was shifted to AIIMS in March after his health deteriorated. Recently, the RJD central parliamentary board authorized him to select the candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls.