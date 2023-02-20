CBI Issues Fresh Summon To Sisodia In Delhi Liquorgate Case, Asks Him To Appear On Feb 26

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued fresh summon to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged irregularities found in the Delhi government's now-scrapped liquor policy. According to sources, he will now be quizzed on February 26.

The development came after the CBI deferred the questioning of Sisodia in the excise policy scam after he urged the agency to postpone his questioning scheduled for Sunday, February 19. Sisodia’s request to the investigation agency came in view of the ongoing budget exercise of the Delhi government.

"It's my duty as the Finance Minister to present the budget on time and I have been working 24 hours for it," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was quoted by news agency PTI.

BJP wants to stop Delhi’s development

Accusing the BJP of targeting him by using central investigation agencies, Sisodia on February 18 took to the Twitter and wrote, “CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have used the full power of ED and CBI against me. The officials had raided my house and searched my bank locker but nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They (BJP) want to stop me. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so.”

सीबीआई ने कल फिर बुलाया है. मेरे ख़िलाफ़ इन्होंने CBI, ED की पूरी ताक़त लगा रखी है, घर पर रेड, बैंक लॉकर तलाशी, कहीं मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कुछ नहीं मिला

मैंने दिल्ली के बच्चों के लिए अच्छी शिक्षा का इंतज़ाम किया है। ये उसे रोकना चाहते हैं।

मैंने जाँच में हमेशा सहयोग किया है और करूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 18, 2023

It is important to note that Sisodia is yet to be named as accused in the chargesheet filed by the investigation agency. Earlier last year, the CBI raided his residence and office premises in connection to the case.

Delhi liquor scam

Manish Sisodia, the head of Delhi's excise department, came on the radar of the central investigation agencies after Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy for 2021-22. Following the probe, Sisodia was raided by the CBI for his alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licenses in Delhi.

However, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had always denied the allegations on Sisodia and accused the BJP of using investigation agencies for its benefit.