West Bengal Post-poll Violence: CBI Sends Notice To TMC Birbhum President Anubrata Mandal

After filling several cases against the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued a notice to Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal. The investigation agency has asked him to appear before the agency for questioning in the post-poll violence case.

The Central investigation agency has filed around 51 cases related to violence that broke out after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election results were declared on 2 May, last year. The CBI took over the probe of the alleged incidents of post-poll violence earlier this month. A total of 51 cases has been registered and charge sheets had been filed in 20 cases as of 1 January 2022.

'20 charge sheets filed': CBI spokesperson RC Joshi

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi had earlier stated that after meeting all the relevant criteria, around 51 cases have been registered and 20 charge sheets have been filed in incidents including offences of murder, rape, and attempt to rape in about four months. Along with that, charge sheets have been filed against more than 100 people.

Joshi further clarified that no cases, after meeting the criteria as led by the Calcutta High Court and referred by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), have been closed. Meanwhile, out of the 29 cases of sexual offences referred by the NHRC, CBI has registered seven cases and legal proceedings are underway for the rest.

Refuting certain media reports which allege the Central agency of finding no evidence in the 21 cases listed by the NHRC relating to rape and attempt to rape as mandated to CBI by the Calcutta High Court, a CBI spokesperson said that the agency strongly condemns and refutes the reports published. He further said that the reports contain a "misrepresentation of facts, are blatantly mischievous, grossly misleading, and entirely false."

Post-poll violence in Bengal

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the post-poll violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of Assembly election results in West Bengal last year.

A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and NHRC's team also visited the violence-affected areas to separately probe the allegations. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

(Image: PTI)