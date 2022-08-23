CBI Judge Gets Threat Letter Over Anubrata Mondal Arrest; 'Give Bail Or Face Drugs Case'

After TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in connection with the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, was sentenced to four days of CBI custody until August 24, Asansol CBI Court Judge Rajesh Chakraborty on Tuesday, August 23, allegedly received a threat letter, stating that if Anubrata is not given bail, the judge and his family will be falsely framed in a drug case. The judge has informed the matter to the High Court Registrar.

The threat letter stated, "I would like to inform you that I am the Head clerk of Executive Magistrate Court, Purba Bardhaman. You are hereby requested to release bail of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal immediately, otherwise your family will face NDPS case commercial quantity."

After recieving the threat letter, judge Rajesh Chakraborty expressed shock and fear, and wrote to the district judge of Bardhaman, stating, "With great anxiety, I do hereby forward to you a letter by one Bappa Chatterjee being addressed to the Officer in-charge of this court threatening that if Anubrata Mondal is not released, my family members would be implicated in NDPS Case with commercial quantity. For that I pray before Your Honour to take note of the fact and transmit the same to the Ld, Registrar, Judicial Service, Appellate Side, Hon’ble Calcutta High Court."

#LIVE: Shishir Bajoria, West Bengal BJP spokesperson, speaks to Republic as an Asansol CBI judge gets a threat letter; Tune in here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/Ppk3D1G0Pl — Republic (@republic) August 23, 2022

Anubrata Mondal arrested; sent to CBI custody

On August 11, after skipping 10 summons in connection with the cattle smuggling case citing ill-health as excuse, the CBI arrested the TMC Birbhum district president from his Bolpur residence. The CBI team entered his residence at around 10 a.m. with the CRPF being deployed outside.

Mondal was earlier questioned twice by the central agency as a part of its investigation. It is worth mentioning that after Mondal’s arrest, CBI sources revealed he got a considerable commission on the smuggling of cattle and coal. For each bovine, the amount would be over Rs 2,500 to 3,000 commission and especially during Eid, the amount shot up to Rs 5,000 to 6000.

Last week, the probe agency froze assests belonging to Anubrata Mondal and his family. The assets, primarily Fixed Deposits with State Bank of India, Bank of India and Axis Bank worth Rs 16.97 crore approximately in the name of Mondals were seized by the central agency which is probing the leader's role in the cattle smuggling case.