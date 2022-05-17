The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram as accused number 1 in the Chinagate scandal and has confirmed that backdoor efforts were made by him to beat visa norms for 250 Chinese nationals. An FIR has been registered by the CBI against 6 entities including the Congress leader under Sections 120-B IPC (criminal conspiracy), Section 477-A IPC (Falsification of accounts), and Sections 8,9 of the PC Act, 1988 for facilitating the issuance of visas in violation of the norms of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the details of the CBI investigation, TSPL which was establishing a 1980MW Thermal Power Plant at Mansa, Punjab obtained permission to re-use 263 project visas for Chinese professionals against the laid rules. This was achieved through one Vikas Makharia of the said company who paid a bribe to Karti Chidambaram through a close associate. Electronic evidence has been seized from the MP's residence in Delhi and search operations to collect additional material, are being conducted at 10 places located in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Koppal (Karnataka), Jharsuguda (Odisha), and Mansa (Punjab).

#BREAKING on #KartiChinagate | Documentary evidence recovered by CBI from Karti Chidambaram’s official residence in New Delhi.



Watch here - https://t.co/L8s2aK4z6V pic.twitter.com/p9S8tSabg5 — Republic (@republic) May 17, 2022

Chinagate: Role of Karti Chidambaram

It has been alleged that the private company based at Mansa was in the process of establishing a 1980 MW thermal power plant at Mansa (Punjab). Since the project was running behind its schedule, to avoid penal actions for the delay, the company was trying to bring more Chinese persons/professionals to their site and needed Project visas over and above the ceiling imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"Representative of the said private company approached Karti Chidambaram, through his close associate/frontman S.Bhaskararaman and thereafter they devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling (maximum of Project visas permissible to the company’s plant) by granting permission to re-use 263 Project visas allotted," the CBI said in an official release.

Thereafter, the said representative of the Mansa-based company submitted a letter to MHA seeking approval to re-use the Project visas, which was approved within a month, and permission was issued to the company. A bribe of Rs. 50 Lakh was allegedly demanded by Karti Chidambaram through his close associate which was paid by the company.

Name of the accused:

i) Karti P.Chidambaram, Chennai

ii) S.Bhaskararaman (Close Associate) also based in Chennai

iii) Vikas Makharia, Representing Mansa (Punjab) based private company

iv) Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa (Punjab)

v) Bell Tools Limited, Mumbai (Maharashtra)

vi) Unknown public servant(s) & private person(s).