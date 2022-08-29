CBI Notes Tejashwi Yadav's 'threatening' Comments, Mulling Legal Options: Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken serious note of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's statement where he attacked the central agency stating, "Don't they have a family? Won't they retire someday? Will only this party remain in power?"

Sources told Republic that the CBI has taken serious note of Yadav's statement, perceiving it as a threat to its officers. The agency is reportedly considering legal options against the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking at a press conference on August 25, the RJD leader said, "Do CBI officials not have a mother and children? Don't they have a family? Will they always remain CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to send? You should honestly discharge the duty of the constitutional organization."

Notably, the development comes in light of an alleged attack on a CBI officer in Gorakhpur. Investigating Officer Rupesh Kumar, who is probing several high-profile cases, including the Bihar fodder scam and land-for-jobs scam, met with an accident on August 11. The CBI is now looking at whether the incident had any connection with the alleged threat issued by the Bihar Deputy CM.

CBI officer meets accident; alleges murder attempt

According to the FIR filed by Gorakhpur police, Rupesh Kumar Srivastava's SUV collided with a truck on the evening of August 11 while he was on his way from Maharajganj to visit a relative. The driver of the truck, identified as Ratan Kumar of Kushinagar died in the accident.

The CBI official escaped unhurt although the SUV which he was travelling in was damaged in the incident.

Rupesh Kumar, who is posted in New Delhi, suspected a conspiracy behind the incident and got an FIR registered against the truck's driver and owner on charges of attempt to murder at the Gulaharia Bazar police station.

In the statement to police, Kumar said when his vehicle reached the Bargadhi crossing, a truck hit his SUV. When his driver tried to escape, the truck overtook the SUV and sped past it. A few meters ahead, the truck turned turtle. A police team soon reached the spot and the truck was lifted using a crane. The body of the truck driver was found beneath the vehicle.