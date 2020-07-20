CBI Questions Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia In Churu SHO Suicide Case

On Monday, the CBI questioned Congress MLA and Olympian Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide of Rajgarh SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Rajasthan's Churu district. After sustained pressure from BJP and community members, CM Ashok Gehlot had agreed to hand over the probe to the CBI in June. The questioning took place at Poonia's residence.

CBI questions Olympian and Cong MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with alleged suicide by Rajgarh SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Rajasthan:Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2020

What is the Churu suicide case?

Reportedly, Vishnoi was transferred to the Rajgarh Police station in 2019 to curb the rising number of murders. Hours after commencing an investigation into a murder, Vishnoi was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence on May 23, leading to an uproar. His body was allegedly taken down after 12 hours on the pretext that only the concerned investigative officers were supposed to take it down.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against unknown persons for abetment to suicide. Among the two suicide notes recovered by the police, the one addressed to his father sought forgiveness for his action. The other suicide note conveyed to the Churu SP that pressure had taken a toll on him. However, he had no specifically named the persons exerting pressure on him.

Allegations against Poonia

Meanwhile, BJP alleged that Vishnoi committed suicide due to political pressure. This was based on a purported WhatsApp chat that Vishnoi had with one of his friends, in which there was a reference to the Olympian's pressure. BJP's Rajendra Rathore accused Poonia, the local MLA, of pressurizing the police officer.

Rubbishing this claim, Poonia demanded a high-level inquiry to ensure that justice is done. Denying that she had complained against the SHO to the Rajasthan CM, she observed that Vishnoi was a good and hardworking officer. Recently, Poonia was provided with Z category security by the Rajasthan government on the recommendation of the Crime Investigation Department.

