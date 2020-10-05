CBI Raids Multiple Premises Of Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Over Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday, October 5, raided multiple locations, including residences as well as business establishments of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh in an alleged a corruption case. The CBI began the raids at 6 AM in the morning, as per sources.

According to Republic TV sources, DK Shivakumar's residence in Bengaluru was raided early in the morning. Sources informed that there was a movement of people inside after Shivakumar's lawyer Vikram visited his residence. No people were allowed in the premises while the raids were being conducted, the sources added. DK Suresh residence which is next to Shivakumar's was also raided in connection to the corruption case.

The raids began after Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared findings with the CBI in connection with a money laundering case concerning DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders. Following the inputs from ED, the CBI launched raids at various locations.

READ | Karnataka reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases third time in a week; fatalities plummet

Surjewala lashes out at CBI raids

Reacting to the CBI raids, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala lashed out at the state government led by CM Yediyurappa. Taking to Twitter he wrote "The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yediyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yediyurappa Govt."

"But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’! Let Modi & Yediyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP’s maladministration only becomes stronger," Surjewala said in another tweet.

READ | Karnataka Mutt seer dies of heart attack

The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us.



CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt.



But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’ !

1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020

2/2

Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts.



Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP’s maladministration only becomes stronger. https://t.co/AfoJgxOsGl — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020

READ | Karnataka Minister CT Ravi resigns, assumes new role as BJP General Secretary

DK Shivakumar's earlier arrest

Last year in September, the Karnataka Congress chief was arrested by the ED based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department against him. Shivakumar was accused of funnelling unaccounted money through hawala channels with the help of others. He was charged with tax evasion and ‘hawala’ transactions worth crores of rupees under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

READ | COVID-19: Total number of recoveries breach 5 lakh mark in Karnataka