CBI Raids Premises Linked To P Chidambaram In Fresh Case Registered Against Son Karti

In a massive development, CBI raided premises linked with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with a fresh case registered by the central agency. At present, searches are underway at 9 locations across the country including Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka, Odisha and Punjab. As per sources, the CBI suspects his son and Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram of facilitating visa of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs. 50 lakh. This new case is believed to be an off-shoot of on ongoing probe.

As per sources, the Sivaganga MP's foreign remittances between 2010-14 are under the CBI scanner. During this his father was a Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and handled portfolios such as Home and Finance. In his first reaction, Karti Chidambaram quipped, "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record". This is being perceived as his frustration over the raids being conducted by the central agency again.Speaking to the media, Birbal Singh- a guard at P Chidambaram's residence stated that 7 CBI officials had arrived in the morning and asked the whereabouts of the Lok Sabha MP.

Earlier legal woes

Karti Chidambaram has been under the scanner of agencies in a number of cases. He was arrested by the CBI in the INX media case on February 28, 2018 and was granted bail in March that year. Basically, the CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs.305 crore during P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance.

Indrani Mukerjea has alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval. His father also spent over 100 days in custody in an money laundering case registered by the ED based on CBI's FIR. In March earlier this year, the Chidambaram father-son duo were granted regular bail in corruption and money laundering cases relating to the Aircel Maxis scam.