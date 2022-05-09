CBI Registers Case Against Babul Supriyo's Staff In Rs 40 Lakh Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against Sushanta Mallick, the staff of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and then MoS Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo, along with top executives of EPIL in an alleged corruption case. The agency has alleged the accused awarded contracts under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises between 2016-17 in exchange for bribes.

As per the central agency, the accused is said to have favored Ashutosh Bandhopdhyay with contracts in 2016-17 in-lieu of a Rs 40 lakhs bribe. Out of the Rs 40 lakhs, Rs 5 lakhs were transferred to the bank account of Sushanta Mallick in December 2016.

Earlier, Supriyo's name had emerged in connection with a Ponzi firm. In 2017, TMC MP Tapas Pal alleged that the BJP leader had links to the chit fund scam in which lakhs of depositors were allegedly cheated by ponzi companies after promising higher rates of interest on their deposits. However, the agency was unable to find any material linking Supriyo to the scam.

Supriyo joined TMC to evade action in scams: BJP

In 2021, allegations of his involvement in the coal theft and cow smuggling scam resurfaced shortly after his switch from the BJP to the TMC. In fact, BJP MP from West Bengal's Ranaghat, Jagannath Sarkar, alleged that Supriyo joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party to evade action against him by the ruling party.

"A month ago, Mamata didi had said that a Union minister is involved in coal theft and cow smuggling case. She was talking about Babul Supriyo. He had first said that he is retiring from politics then suddenly he left the BJP, a party that is in power at the Centre only to join a regional party," Sarkar told ANI.

Meanwhile, after his switch to the TMC, Babul Supriyo registered an empathic win in the Ballygunge assembly bypolls last month, which he called a 'slap' on the face of the BJP. "I dedicate my win to CM Mamata Banerjee and Ma-Mati-Manush. BJP’s position shows the effect of fuel price hike,” said Babul Supriyo.

“The Opposition stooped very low during the campaign. This result is a ‘tamacha’ (slap) on the BJP for the way they demean Bengalis. This trend is the result of the hard work of TMC workers,” the TMC leader added.