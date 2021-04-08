'CBI Should Expand Probe To New Revelations': Fadnavis On Sachin Vaze's Allegation Letter

After ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze, in a letter he tried to submit to the NIA court allegedly made allegations against MVA leaders, Devendra Fadnavis said that this letter is "critical and serious". The former Maharashtra Chief Minister further said that looking at the contents of the letter, he feels that it is now necessary to think about the activities of the state government and Mumbai Police.

Devendra Fadnavis reacts to Sachin Vaze's allegations

Devendra Fadnavis said, "The Bombay High Court has directed a CBI probe and now it should expand its investigation to all this revelations coming now. I ask for a thorough investigation in the letters coming it and should should come out and if it fails to come then the reputation will never be fixed." READ | Maharashtra sees highest 1-day spike in COVID cases & deaths; 79.61 lakh vaccinated so far

Fadnavis further said the Maharashtra government should focus more on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Stating that currently, the country is witnessing the second wave of the pandemic, he said, "We should see if we can get medicines and COVID-19 vaccine to all places, even those where second wave has not been witnessed yet." Stating that the black marketing of COVID-19 vaccine should be immediately stopped, the former Maharashtra CM said that there should be an atmosphere of trust.

These statements by Devendra Fadnavis come after Sachin Vaze in a letter, which he had tried to submit to the NIA court, in which he made allegations against MVA leaders. The Shiv Sena has rubbished these allegations - both Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut have issued statements.

At present, Vaze is in NIA custody in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case. He is being interrogated by the CBI as well, and the same will also be the case for former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

(Image: ANI, PTI)